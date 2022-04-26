No beds for 113 patients at UHL

Nearly a quarter of all patients without a bed at hospitals across the country today are being cared for at University Hospital Limerick.

113 people who have been admitted to the Dooradoyle facility which serves North Tipperary, Clare and Limerick are being cared for on trolleys.

This compares with 63 at Cork University Hospital which is the second most overcrowded.

According to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation there are six patients without a bed today at Tipperary University Hospital in Clonmel.