No beds for 112 patients at UHL today

Nearly a quarter of all patients without a bed at hospitals across the country today are at University Hospital Limerick.

Front line staff at the hospital serving North Tipperary, Clare and Limerick are treating 112 people on trolleys today as UHL simply does not have enough beds available.

In all 480 people who have been admitted to hospital are without a bed.

According to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation there are no patients on trolleys at either Tipperary University Hospital in Clonmel or Nenagh Hospital today.