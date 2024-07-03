Nine local water supplies on remedial action list

More than 51,000 people in Tipperary are using ‘at risk’ water according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

Nine water supplies in Tipperary were on the remedial action list at the end of last year.

Nationally 561,000 people were served ‘at risk’ public water last year, an increase of 80,000 on 2022.

But, overall the EPA says the quality of drinking water in Ireland is very high, with 99.7 per cent of samples taken found to be in line with acceptable limits of chemicals and bacteria.

The number of long-term boil water notices in 2023 rose to 46 almost doubling from the previous year.

According to the EPA a total of 24 boil notices and water restriction notices were issued in Tipperary last year.