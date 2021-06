Minister for Older People Mary Butler will be in Newcastle in Tipperary later today to launch new ALONE services.

The Good Morning South Tipperary service and Waterford Contact Services projects will be launched by the Waterford TD at 12 noon at the Tigh na Ndoaine Community Building in Newcastle.

The CEO of ALONE, Seán Moynihan will also be attending on behalf of the service which delivers dedicated community supports for older people.