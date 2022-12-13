New initiative to help those with dementia launched in Nenagh

The Nenagh Train Project in Nenagh Hospital aims to facilitate reminiscence to reduce anxiety and stimulate positive memories in those with dementia.

The project was established to address issues with acute hospital settings not being as well set up for patients with the disease.

Vimal John Mathai, Clinical Nurse Specialist in the Integrated Care Programme for Older Persons in Thurles says that hospital settings can often be too impersonal, which doesn’t often suit those with dementia.

“The project is based on reminiscence therapy for patients with dementia. You know, our acute hospitals are not really dementia friendly, it is more functional in terms of the design of the hospital.

“So the main idea was to transform a clinical area into a more therapeutic and reminiscence space and that is going to help to change the quality of life of people with dementia when they come to the hospital.”

Vimal says that the train is designed to bring back memories to patients.

“This is like a simulated train carriage, it has an LCD screen which has footage of the lovely countryside scenery being played non-stop and it has the sound of the train as well. So what happens is the patient can come and have a seat, and have their cup of tea, cup of coffee, have their meal or have a chat with the family, while they’re watching the scenery outside.

“The train passes through the tunnels, the bridges, and pulls into the station and these evoke the memories of people with dementia.”