New doctor secured for Cashel minor injuries unit

The Cashel minor injuries unit is expected to reopen next week.

Sinn Féin TD for the county Martin Browne has been informed that a doctor has been secured for the unit.

At the start of April news emerged that the minor injuries unit in Cashel had ‘shut down’.

At the time Deputy Martin Browne told Tipp FM that the HSE were unwilling to pay any more than the locum rate to the long-standing doctor at the practice who has now secured employment elsewhere and cited this a key reason for the closure.

However, in response to this the HSE for this region informed the news desk that the unit was not shutting down completely and they were actively working to resume Medical services on site emphasising their commitment to end the temporary interruption.

Yesterday afternoon Deputy Browne was informed that a doctor is expected to be taking up duties at the Unit in Cashel next Monday, and it is anticipated that services should be in a position to resume fully.

He described the recent closure of the unit as very worrying stating that they could not allow a situation to develop where a temporary closure became long-term.

It was said to be having an impact on Tipperary University Hospital and on the many GP services that are already at capacity.

The TD has welcomed the news but says the whole ‘debacle’ brought into focus the ongoing issues with the recruitment and retention of staff within our health service – especially in community services.

He says we must all continue to remain vigilant about the future of all medical services in our communities.