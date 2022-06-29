Nenagh ultrasound referrals not going to UHL

The UL Hospital Group has clarified that Nenagh Ultrasound referrals will go through St. Camillus Hospital not UHL.

Last week, the Health Minister told Tipp Today that he would be discussing what he called this ‘temporary’ change with the hospital but failed to clarify that the service was not in fact going to UHL but rather the Limerick based community service.

It was reported last week that the service would now be done through UHL , as well as acknowledgment from Minister Donnelly of the change on Tipp FM.

However, the group yesterday confirmed to the station that they have in recent days written to GPs in Tipperary to advise that referrals for ultrasound can be made under the GP Access to Diagnostics programme based at St Camillus’ Hospital in Limerick, which is part of the UL Hospital Group.

This is due to a temporary staffing deficit, meaning they have had to reduce the ultrasound service at Nenagh while efforts to fill the temporarily vacant post are ongoing.

However, with significant demand for ultra-sonographers nationally and internationally, efforts to temporarily fill this post have been unsuccessful to date.

The ultrasound service in Nenagh is currently being prioritised for inpatients, outpatients and patients attending the Medical Assessment Unit and therefore, GPs cannot have direct access to ultrasound services in Nenagh.