Nenagh Injury Unit closed today and tomorrow

There will be disruptions to service at Nenagh Hospital Injury Unit starting today and continuing throughout the bank holiday weekend.

The unit will be closed today and tomorrow, and this due to continued impacts on staffing as a result of unexpected leave.

Service will resume as normal on Sunday as normal from 8am to 8pm.

However, on Bank Holiday Monday, the Nenagh Injury Unit will be open for reduced hours, from 8am to 3.30pm.

The UL Hospitals Group are advising people who require treatment for minor injuries to attend the injury units at St John’s Hospital in Limerick or Ennis Hospital instead of the Emergency Department at UHL.