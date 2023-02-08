Nenagh hospital group say MAU needs to be properly resourced

The use of the Medical Assessment Unit at Nenagh Hospital to alleviate pressure on University Hospital Limerick has been given a guarded welcome by a local campaign group.

The system came online yesterday as the Nenagh facility was added to the pathway which already allows stable medical patients meeting agreed clinical criteria brought to Ennis Hospital.

Conor Reidy from the Nenagh Needs It’s A&E group told Tipp Today that it’s a positive step but needs to be properly resourced.

“This is a tiny chink of light. It’s a drop in the ocean if even that of what’s required.

“The public needs reassurance that resources to the existing Medical Assessment Units will be increased in order to absorb the inevitable additional pressure from the ambulance pathway scheme as it unfolds.

“Now these resources must come in the form of additional medical assessment unit spaces, beds and personnel.”