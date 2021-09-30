Nenagh brothers take on Ironman challenge for local charity

Two brothers from Nenagh fly out to Barcelona this weekend to take part in an Ironman Triathlon which aims to raise thousands of euro for a local charity.

Nenagh-based mental health and addiction service CARMHA will be the beneficiary of Noel and Denis O’Meara’s exploits in Spain on Sunday through a fundraising page on idonate.ie

The triathlon involves a full marathon, as well as almost 200 kilometres on the bike and nearly four kilometres in the sea.

It’s Noel O’Meara’s second time to take on the task, and he says that physical activity can be a vital part of improving mental wellbeing.

“There’s something for everybody – even now somebody that’s sitting at home feeling ‘oh no, I’m too’…you can do it. We’ve seen people turn their life around with it.

“It can be done and I’d encourage anyone that may be feeling a bit down or anything like that to turn to some activity. It will certainly help your mental health.