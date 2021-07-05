Need to fund Moorehaven Centre highlighted in the Dáil

The Government is being urged to invest half a million euro to allow a Tipperary healthcare facility to launch seven-day respite services.

Minister for Disabilities Anne Rabbitte joined Tipperary TD Jackie Cahill in visiting the MooreHaven Centre in Tipp Town last week, where staff provide day and residential services to 111 people with intellectual disabilities.

Management are seeking annual funding of over €500,000 to provide a full-time respite service, which is seen as an urgent need in the area.

Deputy Cahill has addressed the Dáil on the issue.

“Since 2018 Moorehaven have been in discussions with the HSE to provide urgent respite residential needs for the centre.”

“Moorehaven is now in a position to provide the residential infrastructure but it needs the HSE grant funding of €506,000 per annum that will give them a 7 day – 24 hour respite service.”