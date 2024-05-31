Nearly 2,300 patients were treated on trolleys at UHL this month

Over 20% of patients forced to wait on trolleys due to a lack of hospital beds this month were at University Hospital Limerick.

Figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation show there were no beds available for 10,577 people who were admitted to hospitals in May.

2,285 of these were in UHL which covers Limerick, Clare and North Tipp.

This was more than double the figures for the next most overcrowded facility which was CUH in Cork at 1,105 for the month.

TUH in Clonmel had 132 patients on trolleys this month while Nenagh Hospital had 45.

Today there are 94 people without a bed at UHL according to the nursing union.