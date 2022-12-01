Nearly 1,600 patients treated on trolleys at UHL last month

University Hospital Limerick has topped the list for patient numbers on trolleys in the worst November on record for hospital overcrowding.

Over 12,624 people have been without beds in Irish hospitals this month according to the INMO with more than 563 of those children.

UHL had 1,596 patients on trolleys in total, the highest nationwide, which is an increase of over 200 on this time last year.

Tipperary University Hospital also saw a year on year increase from 97 to 235.

Meanwhile, Nenagh had 9 people without a bed, which is also up 5 from last year.

The INMO has said they expect the HSE and Government to treat this issue as an emergency in order to maintain safe care this winter.