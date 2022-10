Overcrowding at Irish hospitals continues to be an issue as over 10,000 patients were on trolleys in September, according to INMO’s Trolley Watch figures.

UHL – which serves North Tipp, Clare and Limerick – had the most patients on trolleys last month, recording a total of 1,382.

Cork University Hospital followed with 1,260 patients and University Hospital Galway with 1,032.

The INMO says Ireland is facing a “catastrophic” winter as this marks the second worst September for overcrowding.