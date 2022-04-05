Nearly 100 patients without a bed at UHL

University Hospital Limerick has once again topped the list as the most overcrowded hospital in the country today.

510 admitted patients are waiting for beds this morning, according to today’s INMO Trolley Watch. 419 of those are in the emergency department.

In UHL, which serves North Tipp, there are 97 patients on trolleys, with 42 of those in the Emergency Department.

The next highest nationally in CUH with 49 overall on trolleys.

Elsewhere, in this region Nenagh has no patients on trolleys, while Tipperary University Hospital has 2.