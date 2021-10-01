Much needed funding approved for counselling and psychotherapy services in Tipp Town

The Moorehaven Centre in Tipperary Town, which supports people with disabilities, has been awarded €28,000 in State funding.

The money comes under the Strengthening Disability Service Fund according to Fianna Fáil TD Jackie Cahill, who received confirmation of the funding from Minister for Disabilities Anne Rabbitte.

The money will go towards the provision of counselling and psychotherapy services in the centre.

Deputy Cahill says work is ongoing to secure additional funding for the Tipp Town service.