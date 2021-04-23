Morris: sports fields & outdoor facilities need to be opened for young people

The Cathaoirleach of Nenagh Municipal District says the reopening of outdoor sports and activities for youngsters remains vital, despite a Covid-19 outbreak in the town.

Remote learning has been introduced for all students at Nenagh CBS today due to an outbreak of the virus this week.

St Mary’s Secondary School is also working with the HSE after Covid-19 cases were detected, with all close contacts in self isolation.

It’s understood that upwards of 200 students and staff are being screened to try stem the spread of the virus.

Local councillor Séamie Morris says that outdoor activities for young people need to resume to prevent more dangerous indoor gatherings.

“Really we’re not there yet and I’m asking people to be patient. Unfortunately the vaccination rollout is very, very slow”.

“Young people have been locked up for almost a year and I think really we need to open up sports fields, outdoor facilities and that just to give them some way of getting some of their energy out of them.”