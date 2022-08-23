Morris: Expansion at UHL not enough

The new 96 bed unit at UHL still falls short of what is required.

That’s according to Tipperary councillor Seamie Morris who has long wanted improvements to the services provided across the county including the reopening of an emergency services department at Nenagh.

He says that while the increased capacity is to be welcomed, 50% of the new beds are simply replacing those that were taken out of the hospital previously, and it fails to deal with staff shortages.

Speaking to Tipp FM councillor Morris said hospital management have highlighted this is still not enough beds.

” The hospital management are now telling us that they are now 200 beds short that’s a massive jump from the 70 beds they said they were short all along… the fact that construction is starting doesn’t mean they will be able to staff it in 2024.”

He also says he is hopeful that the publication of two reports into the hospital will allow for more progress :

” We’re waiting for the Deloitte report… and we’re waiting for the report by Stephen Donnelly on the bed capacity, everything is up in the air until we get those reports.

The Deloitte report is imminent , so really I would have to hold back until such time as those reports are delivered.”