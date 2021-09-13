Minister says its a case of wait and see if funding can be secured for Dean Maxwell unit

The Minister for Older People says local groups and politicians have driven home how important the Dean Maxwell Unit is Roscrea is to the local community.

Minister Mary Butler visited the facility this morning before meeting with the Roscrea Cares group and elected representatives to discuss the future of the facility.

At present long term care is due to end next year as the current building will not meet new HIQA standards.

Speaking to Tipp FM after the meeting Minister Butler said it’s a case of wait and see if funding can be secured.

“It was a really, really positive meeting.”

“I suppose they have left me know in no uncertain terms how important Dean Maxwell is to Roscrea and how important the long term residential beds areas well.”

“So certainly I was delighted to meet with them and delighted to hear all they had to say in relation to Dean Maxwell.”

“We are very hopeful that there will be funding in the National Development Plan which will be announced on the 17th and there may be funding in that towards health projects so we’ll have to await the outcome of that.”