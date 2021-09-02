Minister to meet with Dean Maxwell lobby groups

The Minister for Older People is to visit the Dean Maxwell Nursing Home in Roscrea next week.

Minister Mary Butler will meet with officers from the Roscrea Community Development Council and the Dean Maxwell Action Committee on Monday

It follows intervention from Deputy Michael Lowry who asked that the Minister would engage with local lobby groups on the future of the Dean Maxwell unit in Roscrea.

The RCDC was informed earlier this year by the private secretary to the Minister for Health that long-term care at the centre will not continue in the New Year due to new HIQA standards coming into force.

Instead such care would be provided in Nenagh which John Lupton of the Community Development Council said would not be acceptable.

Deputy Michael Lowry has been assured that they the RCDC and the Dean Maxwell Action Committee will be included in all further discussions on the future of the nursing unit.