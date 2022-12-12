Minister hopeful of funding for West Tipp cancer support group

A Tipperary Cancer Support Group is seeking funding approval in order to continue their work.

Circle of Friends in Tipp Town supports individuals and their families following a cancer diagnosis and has applied for €98,318 to put towards staffing, an outreach worker, and counselling and individual therapy.

The Centre, located at Knockanrawley provided support for 1,197 people in 2022. This number is expected to double in 2023.

Based on their continued growth Deputy Jackie Cahill asked in the Dáil that their funding be regularised, and therefore set for each year:

“This group can’t live from hand to mouth, hoping each year that they will get funding from the HSE and I would hope that we can put the funding on a permanent basis, and that the S39 application will be accepted and that the funding will become regularised and that they would know they are going to receive the required funding to provide the services in the following year.

Minister Mary Butler responded, she said she is very hopeful the application will succeed and encouraged the board of management of Circle of Friends to continue to engage with the HSE locally.

“I welcome the opportunity to discuss funding for cancer support centres… I want to compliment the staff and the volunteers in this particular centre in Tipperary Town, Circle of Friends Cancer Support and thank you for raising the issues Deputy.”