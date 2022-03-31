McGrath says waiting lists for children with disabilities are unacceptable

A Tipperary TD says the HSE need to be held accountable for the waiting lists for children with disabilities to access services.

Speaking in the Dáil, Deputy Mattie McGrath said that the waiting lists are too long.

He said that children are being denied their rights, as their parents are forced to go through the courts for services.

“You don’t respect the children, na daoine óige. I had people pre-Covid that were waiting two years, now they’re waiting four and five years – have ye no shame?

“Cherish the people equally agus mol an óige agus tiocfaidh sí.

“I heard the Taoiseach say in America if I quote him right that if there was an inquiry into the appalling way they handled Covid, he didn’t expect Mr Reid or Mr Holohan to be brought before it.”

He added that there is an absolute abandonment of children with additional needs and their families and it is a massive failure of the HSE and Government.