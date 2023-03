102 people who have been admitted through the Emergency Department at University Hospital Limerick are left without a bed today.

The hospital which serves North Tipp is by far the most overcrowded in the country with more than twice that of Cork University Hospital at 48

19 people are on trolleys at Tipperary University Hospital in Clonmel while there are 4 patients without a bed at Nenagh Hospital.

In all there are 462 patients being treated on trolleys at hospitals across the country today.