Major overcrowding continues at UHL

University Hospital Limerick is experiencing another day of significant overcrowding despite a plea for people to consider all care options.

Latest INMO figures show there are 63 people awaiting a hospital bed at UHL this morning, almost a third of the national total of 207.

The hospital’s Emergency Department experienced it’s busiest ever day of admissions this week, when 283 people attended the ED in the 24 hours until 8am yesterday.

By comparison, there are no patients on trolleys at South Tipp General Hospital in Clonmel.

When it comes to patients with Covid-19, there are 14 receiving treatment at UHL and none in Clonmel.