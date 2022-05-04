Major issues in accessing speech and language therapy in South Tipperary

Nearly 500 children have been waiting over two years for speech and language therapy.

According to freedom of information files, they’re waiting for their first therapy session.

11,582 children are waiting for an initial assessment for speech and language therapy – nearly 1,300 of whom have been waiting over a year.

Separate figures show 5,538 children have been assessed but are waiting for their first therapy session.

452 of these have been waiting over two years.

The area with the longest waiting lists is south Tipperary, Carlow/Kilkenny, Waterford and Wexford.

343 children there have been waiting over two years for their first therapy session in this region.