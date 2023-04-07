Major increase in Day Surgery cancellations at Nenagh Hospital

Serious concerns have been expressed over the ongoing disruption and cancellation of Day Surgeries at Nenagh General Hospital.

Deputy Michael Lowry has been contacted by Theatre Nurses at the hospital who say hundreds of people have been impacted.

An estimated 432 patients have had their Day Surgery procedures cancelled as a result of the overall medical surge in the UL Hospital Group in the first three months of this year.

This compares to a total of 116 cancelled procedures in Nenagh throughout 2022.

Michael Lowry says morale is very low amongst Theatre Nursing staff in Nenagh.

“They’re extremely frustrated that they cannot use their skills.

“Patients are being diverted from an overcrowded (University Hospital) Limerick and as a result Nenagh is over bed capacity which leads to cancellation of day surgeries and procedures.

“These levels of frequent and consistent cancellations is jeopardising people’s health.”

Deputy Lowry also claims Theatre Nursing staff at Nenagh Hospital fear vital services such as cataract surgery could be lost at the facility.

Some of these patients have been waiting for years only to be informed the evening before that the operation is not going ahead

“There is now growing concern amongst the staff that the management do not have the capability to respond to what has developed into a very serious situation.

“Patients and staff across the Mid-West have been let down by management and this is an issue that has to be prioritised. The Minister for Health, the Tánaiste and Taoiseach have been involved but little or no progress seems to be made.”