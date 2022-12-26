Maintaining routine can help those with an eating disorder this Christmas

Bodywhys is the Eating Disorder Association of Ireland and Communication Manager Ellen Jennings says that as well as the focus on food, and socialising this time of year, the spontaneity of the season can also be difficult for those struggling.

She says that they have online services that are open and available to anyone in Tipperary who may need additional or first time support over the coming days, as well as being available for concerned family members or friends.

Ellen told the Tipp FM news desk that having a plan in place, and expressing any concerns to a trusted person can help alleviate the stress, as well as trying to keep some structure daily.

“We do hear that it can be helpful for people to try maintain some sort of loose routine so whether that is around regular meals and snacks, taking a break when they need, getting some fresh air trying to stay connected to people, that is also something that we hear that the eating disorder can try to isolate the person from the people around them and that takes away from what Christmas is all about that connection aspect -that food part is only one part of Christmas.”

People in Tipperary are encouraged to reach out for support if they are struggling with an eating disorder this time of year.

Ellen says that having a plan to ease stressful situations such as a self soothe technique, or a code word with a trusted person to leave the room can be useful.

She is also urging anyone who needs support or help, including concerned family or friends, to log onto their website and find the appropriate services.

“All of our services have gone online that mean they are all available to anyone nationwide throughout the country , we have a range of different groups we have online chat support groups, we have started up a video chat support group which is twice monthly so that over zoom. We also have out helpline, or email support is available throughout the Christmas and often we hear that this is a good place to start to chat things through if you are concerned about someone else or yourself.”