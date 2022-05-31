Lowry: UHL staff completely demoralised

A Tipperary TD says a solution must be found without delay to the persistent overcrowding at University Hospital Limerick in the interest of both staff and patient safety.

The hospital provides Emergency Department cover for people from North Tipp, Limerick and Clare.

118 patients were waiting for beds there yesterday.

Hospital management have made the decision to defer almost all elective surgical procedures, outpatient appointments and diagnostic investigations across the group for today and tomorrow.

Speaking on Tipp Today earlier Deputy Michael Lowry said staff at UHL are at breaking point.

“The staff are under unbelievable pressure there. They’re completely demoralised – they’re understaffed, they’re overworked. They’re finding the stress and the strain extremely difficult.

“Many of the staff that have been in contact with me feel that there could be a better management structure within the hospital and that we could be getting a better return for the monies that have been invested.

“There has been huge investment in UHL – bigger than any other hospital in the country but we’re not getting results in terms of patient output.”