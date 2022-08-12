Lowry: Permanent staffing solution needed for Cashel Injuries Unit

Regular disruption to service at the Minor Injuries Unit in Cashel are not acceptable according to Deputy Michael Lowry.

The Tipperary TD has been in touch the Health Minister Stephen Donnelly on the ongoing staffing problems at the unit.

He has now been informed by the HSE that the facility on the Our Lady’s campus is now back up and running properly.

“I welcome the statement from the HSE reaffirming their commitment to the Minor Injury Unit in Cashel. From my discussions with the HSE this was always the intention. It is also the intention to develop and expand the services in Cashel to give a better service to the local public and also to help and assist in alleviating the pressure on Tipperary University Hospital.

However Deputy Lowry says using locum cover is not the answer in the long term.

“Until such time as there is a permanent appointment – particularly in relation to a GP – and the other supporting medical staff – we’re going to have a situation where locums will come and go. This is unsatisfactory, not acceptable and is causing a lot of inconvenience and distress to patients who use the hospital on a regular basis.”