Lowry: Long stay beds secure for Dean Maxwell unit

The future of long term care at the Dean Maxwell Community Nursing Home in Roscrea is secure according to local TD Michael Lowry.

The commitment follows a meeting with Taoiseach Micheál Martin in relation to the HSE plans to relocate many of the services to a new unit in Nenagh.

Among those in attendance were Minister’s Stephen Donnelly and Mary Butler, officials from the Department of Health while from the Roscrea side members of the local committee were joined by a number of local politicians.

Deputy Lowry says the Taoiseach’s intervention was extremely helpful in getting the HSE to revise their proposals.

“We received a commitment that an overall service plan would be prepared and developed to cater for all aspects of elderly care in Roscrea. Not just from the Taoiseach and the Minister but also from the HSE that that plan will include the provision of long stay beds which will be designated for the people of the town and parish of Roscrea.

“We also got a commitment that the Dean Maxwell will be central to health care delivery.”