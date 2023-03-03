Lowry: Out-of-hours GP service in North Tipp not acceptable

A Tipperary TD says problems with out of hours GP services are forcing people to instead call for an ambulance.

Speaking in the Dáil Deputy Michael Lowry said people are being urged to contact their GP or out of hours service for medical treatment and to only call an ambulance in a true emergency.

The Thurles Deputy says most people would willingly do this but the out of hours service in North Tipp is not sufficient.

When GP’s daily surgeries close Thurles and Roscrea are covered by a mobile doctor with patients seen by appointment at centres in both towns until 11pm.

“From that time until GPs open the next morning the overnight Nenagh centre takes over. That’s approximately 20 miles from both Thurles and Roscrea and not everyone is in a position to drive 20 miles in the middle of the night with a child or an adult or an elderly person who may require medical attention. In many cases its not wise or safe to do so, in other cases people do not have transport. Their only access to medical care is to call and ambulance and in times of illness people will do whatever it takes to get help.”

Michael Lowry also said promised improvements to the Injury Units in both Nenagh and Ennis have not materialised.

“It is impossible to believe or have confidence in the content of briefings or statements on behalf of the UL Group of hospitals.

“The situation appears to be out of control and it can only be described as chaotic. Minister, you and your department need to get a grip and do whatever it takes to restore a safe, adequate and proper health care service to the people of Tipperary and the Mid-West region.”