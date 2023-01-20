Lowry: Dental services covered by Medical Card not good enough

A Tipperary TD says dentists have been forced to turn their back on the Dental Treatment Services Scheme.

Deputy Michael Lowry told the Dáil that this is not because they don’t want to treat Medical Card Holders but because it is not financially viable.

There are currently less than 650 dentists remaining in the Medical Card Scheme in Ireland which is a 10-year low.

The Thurles TD told Health Minister Stephen Donnelly that this shortfall is a cause of great concern.

“Without proper preventative dental care people can become more susceptible to cardiovascular disease, kidney disease, cancer, respiratory infections and even dementia.

“Yet despite this knowledge and despite the constant emphasis on preventative health care we continue to risk the health of 37% of our people in Ireland because they receive their care through the Medical Card system. We threaten their health because of the dismal level of dental care that a Medical Card allows them to receive.”

The Thurles TD pointed out that Medical Card holders are entitled to one free dental examination in each calendar year. It covers as many extractions as they require but only two fillings are free in a twelve month period.

He says this is simply not enough and is leading to further problems.

“The very barest of minimums. If in the event that a dentist determines that they need further fillings to save their teeth they are prevented from having this work unless they can fund it independently.

“Dental care is expensive therefore many if not all choose to have their teeth extracted when fillings would be appropriate as they cannot afford costly dental work. Extractions are free so they go for the extractions.”