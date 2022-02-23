Lowry calls for review of pandemic decisions

Tipperary TD Michael Lowry is calling for an urgent review of Ireland’s pandemic response as NPHET is wound down.

The independent deputy told the Dáil that while the country has performed well in many ways, he wants to see further scrutiny on issues such as antigen testing and nursing homes.

In response, Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath said he expects a review to be carried out in due course.

Deputy Lowry had this to say at Leinster House.

“It is time for a full review of Ireland’s response to the pandemic, and to closely examine what we clearly got right and what we undoubtedly got wrong.

“Today, the Government announced the unwinding of NPHET. Will there be a review of the decisions taken?

“NPHET made numerous decision which had far reaching consequences for many elements of society. I’m thinking about antigen testing. I’m thinking about nursing homes that felt abandoned at an early stage.”