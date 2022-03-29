Local woman with Long Covid felt ‘degraded’ after treatment in nearby hospital

A local woman with long covid says she was left feeling degraded after spending time in a nearby hospital.

Yvonne called in to Tipp Today to speak about her experience in the Irish hospital system which came as a result of risks associated with Long Covid which forced her to move home to Ireland to avail family support.

She was diagnosed in the UK and has had numerous health problems as a result from heart problems, to migraines, tummy problems, and dizziness.

After ending up in A and E in a local hospital in the region she says she was left in a corridor for two days and felt vulnerable and degraded :

” You’re in hospital to recuperate and try and feel better and have your tests and all that and you’re sitting outside an X-Ray Department on a trolley in your pajamas with all your stuff in a bag on the trolley beside you. ”

She went on to describe how she was treated by staff when it came to using toilet facilities

“So the nearest loo to us was a staff toilet and we got told off, me and two other ladies who were on the corridor, for using it, and were told we had to use the toilet which was actually the far end near the entrance.”