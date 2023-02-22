Local TDs urged to engage with Irish Drug Policy Organisation

Ireland’s largest cannabis community has created a new campaign for policy changes following recent hospitalisation cases in Tipperary.

Over the Christmas and into the New Year there was a warning published by the HSE about the use of synthetic cannabis in jellies that had led to some young people in Clonmel needing medical treatment.

As a result Crainn, the Irish Drug Policy Organisation, say that these incidents show the need for the safe consumption of cannabis through drug policy reform.

Ryan McHale, Board Member of Crainn, says they want to engage with Tipperary TDs, who have a responsibility to protect members of their communities.