Local shop penalised for selling out of date food

A Tipperary premises was one of nine food businesses served with enforcement orders by the Food Safety Authority of Ireland last month.

An inspector found a number of out of date food items for sale at The Village Grocer on Upper Main Street in Ballyporeen.

The products included yoghurt which was 11 days beyond its use by date. Among the other out of date foodstuffs were fresh cream, a club sandwich and sausages.

Chief Executive of the FSAI Dr Pamela Byrne said that breaches of food safety legislation pose a real danger to consumer health.