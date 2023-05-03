Local school flying the flag for mental health

A Tipperary school has been awarded the Pieta House Amber Flag for supporting the mental well-being of students.

Cistercian College Roscrea was recently given the accolade which recognises the efforts of primary and secondary schools, youthreach, third level and community groups that create healthy, inclusive environments that encourage positive mental health.

Sarah Brislane is one of the teachers to spearhead the initiative and says she had noticed that while many students were engaged academically they were not present in the class or connected with their emotional wellbeing.

She told Tipp Today that the introduction of meditation and other wellbeing classes and programmes has created a safe space for those at the school.

“It is absolutely important as well that with the points the boys have to get that they put a focus on the academics but from my own experience I have been teaching for 15 years and I remember having students, a full class in front of me pushing for H1s but emotionally and mentally they weren’t present in the classroom. I just felt that I would have students coming to be with real concerns- relationship issues, family issues, amalgamating families and I just felt this was a subject in itself and for all the kids to perform to the best of their ability we need to have them emotionally well.”

The students themselves have said the new wellbeing initiative has decreased the pressure and stress the leaving cert can cause.

As part of this programme the school has dedicated wellbeing classes, rules around phone and social media use, outdoor meditation and safe spaces for students to improve their emotional intelligence.

Max Flynn is a 6th year student who plays rugby for Connacht, and he says the classes allow him to reflect on school and sport.

He told Tipp FM that he has values to time the programme allows to disconnect from class.

“The pressure can definitely get to you. It is huge to just unwind and settle down. Sometimes we do meditation and that just allows you to stay present in the moment not worry about everything that has happened in the past or yesterday or even an hour beforehand. Not be worrying about what is going to happen in the future. I even now meditate at night time myself or even just away from the classroom, I think it huge you are just able to attack the moment right in front of your face and just stay present it really allows you to stay present in every moment of your day and I think it is very important to stay away from that pressure.”