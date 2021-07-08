Local restaurant breaches food safety regulations

A Cashel restaurant is among three food businesses to have been served with temporary closure orders by the Food Safety Authority of Ireland last month.

Rat droppings were among the issues found at Saffron Indian Cuisine at Wesley Square, leading to a closure order being served on June 10th, which was then lifted the following day.

Elsewhere, DFC Takeaway on Dorset Street in Dublin received a closure order for issues including cockroaches.

Golden Asian Street Food and Gala Deli in Shanagolden in Limerick was also shut down with issues identified including flies in the premises, and dead insects in a chilling area.