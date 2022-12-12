Local nursing homes and day centres approved for funding

Eight nursing homes and day care centres in Tipperary have received grants for the promotion of physical activity amongst older people.

It’s part of the Age & Opportunity Active National Grant Scheme which has this week distributed €66,000 to 94 nursing homes and day centres nationwide

Approximately 13,000 people will benefit from these grants.

Locally Ardeen Nursing Home in Thurles, Millbrae Lodge Nursing Home in Newport, Carrick on Suir based Greenhill Nursing Home, Templemore Day Care Services, Bushy Park Nursing Home in Borrisokane, Mount Carmel Nursing Home in Roscrea, Age Friendly Roscrea and the Vee Valley Day Care Centre in Clogheen are to benefit.

Chairman of the Clogheen centre PJ English says any funding for the group is welcome.

“We’re over the moon to get the money. The Age Action is needed in a big way to keep people active.

“So with this money we will guarantee it will be put to good use in the day care centre for Age Action. We’re doing some of it already having different exercises and people coming in so this is going to add to the extra activity.”