Local mental health support group spreading their wings

C-SAW are expanding to Tipperary Town.

The local mental health listening and support group is based in Clonmel, where it has its premises, and is expanding to Tipp Town due to a need highlighted by members of the community in recent months.

Joe Leahy founder of the group said he was contacted by people in the area and they decided to team up and will host a coffee morning from next Monday between 10.30 and 12.30 at CJ Kickham Band Hall.

This will continue every Monday at that time.

Joe says this is open to all, and anyone in need of greater support will be directed to the right place through the Clonmel service.

He told Tipp Today that loneliness if one of the most common reasons people are attending the service at present :

” Loneliness is a huge one…even though you wouldn’t expect that maybe…

I think lot of people that come into us , it’s a safe space to talk about their own grieving or their own journey if they happen to have depression or anxiety they can meet a like-minded person inside that.”