Local GP says Monkeypox is not a huge concern

A Nenagh based GP is urging people not to panic about Monkeypox.

There’s now been over 90 confirmed cases Monkeypox globally, with 71 of those in the UK.

However, Doctor Pat Harold says told Tipp Today that it is not as infectious as Covid and is more of an ‘inconvenience’ than something to be worried about.

He says that for people who are very close contacts of someone infected, like intimate partners, or healthcare workers, the small pox vaccine can be used however, there is no call for mass vaccination at this time.

Dr. Harold says there are some groups that could be at greater risk but overall it’s not a concern:

“Unless you’re a baby, or immunosuppressed, or pregnant maybe, it’s an inconvenience and you’ll be with the rash for a month and you don’t want to be going around with that.”

“There’s more things to be worried about to be honest.”