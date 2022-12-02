Local family plead to have their terminally ill son allowed to die at home

The Dáil has been told of the plight of a local family who have been told palliative care is not available at home for their 7 year old son.

He has been battling Stage 4 High Risk Neuroblastoma for almost 2 ½ years and has been under the remit of the Palliative Care Team in Crumlin since February of this year.

His parents have been travelling to Dublin every day taking turns to spend time with him – his Mum spends the day in Crumlin and his Dad is there each night.

They and their two other sons want to have him at home and requested community paediatric palliative care – however they have been told by the HSE that this is not available in the area they live having been withdrawn in 2017.

Deputy Michael Lowry read a letter from the parents in the Dáil yesterday.

“We want and expect our son to be afforded the opportunity to die at home. To have the same access to community palliative care services that he would have if he was an adult in our own area or indeed a child in most other community areas in the country.

“It is unacceptable that our son may have fewer choices with regard to end of life care due to geographical, political, financial or resource issues.

“Unfortunately time is not on our side and as such we need a response to be actioned urgently.”