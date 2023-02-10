Local Councillors support Circle of Friends funding application

An application for HSE funding for a Tipperary cancer support centre has received support from local representatives.

Circle of Friends Cancer Support Centre in Tipperary Town currently has an application before the HSE for funding under the Section 39 principle, which would see them receive government funding each year.

At present, the centre is run by volunteers using money raised by the goodwill of the community.

At this month’s Tipperary Cahir Cashel MD meeting, Cllr Michel Fitzgerald put forward a notice of motion that the district write a letter in support of the centre.

Speaking to Tipp FM, Cllr Fitzgerald said that he raised the motion so the centre can continue the good work they do, and was glad to receive unanimous support from councillors in the district.

“This course of action now is so important to Circle of Friends, not to keep the door open because they’re going to do that anyway – there’s a wonderful board of directors there, a wonderful management committee, but to keep them able to expand into the expansion that they find they have to do every year.

“There’s new people coming on board every year that need their services of therapy, and of treatment, you know it’s a wonderful facility.”

Cllr Fitzgerald added that the centre’s application now needed wider government support to ensure the centre’s success in this funding application.

“What it really means is €100,000 per year as well as all the other fundraising and voluntary work that takes place.

“It would really help to give peace of mind to the people who run the place, who have management of the place who are concerned every day about the future of Circle of Friends and who are working so hard to make sure that it is a success. I have no doubt that it will be, but it needs the support that it now deserves from higher offices.”