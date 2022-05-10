Lengthy A&E delays at UHL highlighted in patient survey

75% of A&E patients at University Hospital Limerick were waiting more than 6 hours to be admitted according to a survey by the HSE and HIQA.

This compares with an average of 70% for patients across the country.

Tipperary University Hospital in Clonmel performed better than average with 63% of patients waiting more than 6 hours to be admitted through the Emergency Department.

Tracy O’Carroll is Head of HIQA’s National Care Experience Programme.

She says the patient experience at Tipperary University Hospital was generally very positive.

“They’ve gone from 76% in 2019 to 91% who believe that their experience was good or very good. So that’s excellent accreditation to the hospital and the team at the hospital for the excellent service they provide. And this was during Covid when visitors were restricted and the team had to wear their masks and their visors restricting communications somewhat.

“So I think the results were really, really good for South Tipperary General (now Tipperary University Hospital).”