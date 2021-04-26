Large numbers again without a bed at UHL

University Hospital Limerick is continuing to experience severe overcrowding despite record levels of attendances last week.

According to the INMO, there are 68 people waiting for a hospital bed at UHL this afternoon, over a third of the national total of 198.

University Hospital Kerry is the next worst affected facility in the country with 19 people on trolleys.

On Friday, the INMO called for an urgent investigation by HIQA into overcrowding at the hospital which remains consistently problematic despite the addition of over 100 new beds.