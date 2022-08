There is significant overcrowding at Tipperary University Hospital today.

Frontline staff at the Clonmel hospital are treating 21 patients on trolleys around the Emergency Department.

They are among 461 people who have been admitted to hospitals across the country but are without a bed.

University Hospital Limerick does not have enough beds for 49 patients today who are being cared for on trolleys in the ED or in already full wards in the Dooradoyle facility.