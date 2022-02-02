Kelly: Elective-only hospital badly needed for midwest

The Taoiseach has told the Dáil that he’s open to the idea of an elective-only hospital being developed in the midwest region.

Micheál Martin was responding to criticism from Labour Leader Alan Kelly, who said that University Hospital Limerick isn’t big enough for the region and that reform is needed.

Deputy Kelly said that a long term solution would be the construction of a hospital for elective-only procedures in the mid-west.

It was announced in December that three such facilities are planned for Cork, Galway and Dublin under Sláintecare.

The Taoiseach has acknowledged that there’s a “historic under provision” of hospital beds in the midwest.

“I’m open to an elective facility for the midwest. I think an elective only facility is the way to go and the health service needs to move more quickly than it normally does.

“It doesn’t have to be long term – I think it has to be a short to medium term provision.

“Ideally then it should be on health ground lands to fast-track it.”