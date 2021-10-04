Kelly critical of Health Minister’s handling of Sláintecare

The Health Minister has “no intention whatsoever” of reforming the health system under Sláintecare, according to the Labour Party leader.

Tipperary TD Alan Kelly says that’s why three of its board members quit in recent weeks.

Minister Stephen Donnelly has said the recent resignations had “cast a shadow” over progress being made.

He also said a new advisory group focusing on regional health’s to be operational next month.

Deputy Kelly says the minister has cast aside independent oversight and is now making it up as he goes along.

“Really it ultimately finally shows to everybody very clearly that he has no intention whatsoever of implementing Sláintecare, he has no intention whatsoever of ensuring that the oversight body for all aspects of Sláintecare is in place and ultimately he’s going to try and implement some other version or variant of Sláintecare which he’s going to make up on the hoof.

“It’s really, really totally unacceptable.”