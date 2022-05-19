Justice Minister to meet with Tipperary carers

A young carer addressing the Minister will be the highlight of the opening of the new Family Carers Centre in Clonmel today.

That’s the opinion of local councillor Richie Molloy, who is the carer support manager at the new office on Gladstone Street ahead of the official launch this afternoon.

Minister Helen McEntee will cut the ribbon, as well as hear from carers in Clonmel and the wider area about the challenges that they are facing from lack of services to the increasing costs associated with caring.

Councillor Molloy says that it was important for them to include the voice of young carers in today’s event.

“A young carer Cara Darmody will be speaking and I feel she’ll be getting it across to the Minister and the politicians that are present about the difficulties that face carers. Cara would be helping her Mam and Dad care for her younger brothers with autism.”

” I feel she is a young lady that will show what it’s like from a young person’s point of view.”