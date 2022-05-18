Justice Minister to attend official opening of Clonmel centre for Family Carers Ireland

The official opening of the Family Carers Ireland Clonmel Centre is happening tomorrow.

While the office at Gladstone street is already operational the launch is happening tomorrow at 3pm and is due to be attended by the Minister of Justice Helen McEntee TD.

She will join a number of local family carers as well as CEO John Dunne where they will also get the opportunity to highlight some of the struggles that they have faced due to and since the pandemic.

Local young carer 11 year old Cara Darmody, who is due to take on the junior cert maths paper this summer to raise money for autism services in local schools is one of those who will meet and speak with the Minister tomorrow.